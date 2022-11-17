FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Although most eLearning days are due to inclement weather, Southwest Allen Community Schools (SACS) announced all secondary students will have one Friday, Nov. 18, for a different reason: a “shortage of adult availability.”

SACS says there is a lack of available adults throughout multiple areas of the school district, including substitute teachers and bus drivers.

Providing grades 6-12 with an eLearning day will allow SACS to fill staffing needs and divert available staff to the elementary level, according to SACS.

SACS said although the district’s substitute teacher pool has grown since the COVID-19 pandemic began, it is still unable to fill the needs for its schools Friday.

Special needs students at Woodside Middle School and Homestead High School can report to school, and the accommodating school buses for those students will run on schedule, according to SACS.