FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Southwest Allen County Schools (SACS) is looking for additional funding that the district needs for its $169 million plan to renovation Homestead High School, district officials said.

SACS Director of Business Mark Snyder discussed the problem with school board members during Tuesday’s meeting, but some questions were left unanswered, such as the exact amount needed to pay for Phase 4 and 5 of the project.

Snyder said the main reason SACS needs funding for the project is due to inflation, which has made bids from contractors much higher than what the district had anticipated when it started planning for the project in 2017.

“We’re sending a pretty good chunk of those back out, getting some clarification [and] giving a little bit more opportunity for additional bidders so we can hope to receive slightly better bids,” Snyder said during the meeting.

During the meeting, Snyder acknowledged the situation did not provide the school board with an easy decision to make.

“I know it’s a difficult situation for the board, and I apologize for it,” Snyder said.

While the dollar amount needed is still unknown, Snyder told the school board he should have a figure known by the next meeting Jan. 23.

“I sure don’t think we should get anything approved until we get those numbers,” one SACS official said.

Introduced in 2019, the project aims to make Homestead High School “an essentially new high school building” without changing the tax rate or raising local taxes.

Some of the additions and renovations Homestead High School will receive include a new auditorium, new music and performing arts spaces, a competition gym and classroom clusters that are “indicative of a 21st Century learning environment.”

In total, the project will add more than 300,000 square feet of renovated space and more than 350,000 square feet of new construction.