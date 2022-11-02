FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Students are set to address the five candidates in the running for Southwest Allen County Schools two open at-large School Board seats Wednesday, November 2nd.

The five candidates include Doug Copley, Dawn Fritts, Kim Moppert, Amanda Tokos, and Stephanie Veit. The School Board Forum will be hosted by Homestead High School`s Student Government. Each candidate will be asked six questions with three minutes to answer each questions. Once the Forum comes to an end, each candidate will have two minutes to say their final remarks.

The School Board Candidate Forum starts at 6 p.m. at Homestead High School and is open to the public to attend. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The Forum will also be live streamed. Find the link to that here.