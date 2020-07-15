SACS releases return to school plan, will offer option to return or remain with e-learning

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Southwest Allen County Schools announced parts of their plan for a return to school, and the school board passed it unanimously.

The district will offer a virtual classroom option. For elementary level students, it will resemble the previous e-learning system. However, for secondary level students a virtual school is being created. According to Superintendent Dr. Phil Downs it will be more structured.

When a student selects at home learning or in-person learning, they will have to commit to that format for at least on setting.

Students who decide on virtual school will be allowed to take part in extra-curricular activities. Co-Curricular activities, such as marching band, will only be allowed for students who are attending school in person.

For lunch periods, students will be assigned seats and the majority of the food served will be pre-wrapped.

The current online calendar for the school reads that students will return on Aug. 5, though it’s not clear if the plan will change that.

The district said they plan to release more information about the reopening plan in the coming days.