FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Wednesday, school board members with Southwest Allen County Schools (SACS) discussed the possibility of partnering with YMCA to address staffing concerns.

With SACS moving to a three-tier model of start and stop times for its schools starting with the 2023-2024 school year, more schools will be partaking in the district’s Friendship Company program that offers child care for parents both before and after school.

Therefore, SACS is considering partnering with YMCA in order to have their staff members fill the void that will be created when the new model is implemented.

Officials did not make a decision on Wednesday, but if the SACS school board votes to approve the partnership at a later date, then all Friendship Company programs would be managed and staffed by YMCA employees.

SACS Superintendent Park Ginder said YMCA already has successful partnerships with three other districts in the area and that the partnership would help SACS provide services to more people.

“The real issue here is for us to service more people more efficiently,” Ginder said.

However, some parents are concerned that if YMCA takes over the program, then the organization will implement their own fees and rules.

SACS Director of Human Resources LuAnn Erickson said YMCA’s costs would be more expensive than SACS at face value, but she also said YMCA offers many incentives that provide financial flexibility for parents.

“I think more of our families will see that benefit and be able to have a benefit more than [SACS] are able to offer,” Erickson said.

Officials said a final vote on the possible partnership will happen in the coming weeks.