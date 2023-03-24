FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Southwest Allen County Schools (SACS) announced in an email sent to parents after Tuesday’s school board meeting that it will not move forward with plans for community forums hosted by Dr. Will Moreland, who has been described as an internationally renowned civility coach.

Efforts to have Dr. Moreland host the forums began following an incident where a SACS student had appeared on social media in blackface. Parents and students voiced concerns that the district was not doing enough to address racism in its schools.

In late February, SACS Superintendent Dr. Park Ginder sent a letter to parents indicating the community forums would involve students, staff, families and community members in “dialogue, learning and healing,” and the forums would “help SACS build the foundation for how we can meaningfully foster a greater culture of inclusion and belonging throughout our district’s schools.”

Apparently, a contract with Dr. Moreland could not be finalized.

The forums were expected to begin in April or early May. Dr. Ginder’s most recent letter indicated that the development is “disappointing,” but SACS will continue to partner with Fort Wayne UNITED and other community leaders to help build a better school culture.