FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Southwest Allen County School District recently sent district families an email inviting community members to be apart of their first ever SACS Education Advocate group. This applies to all parents, employees, community members, and graduates.

According the the email sent by the district, SACS is looking for individuals who are committed to the mission, vision, beliefs, and goals of the district. As well as has interest in leading throughout the district to promote student achievement and community engagement.

WANE 15 spoke with Superintendent Park Ginder about the Advocate group in July.

“This is a group that will spend 10 months together, on a monthly basis learning about what is happening in the school district see the behind the scenes things that it takes to run a school system,” said Ginder.

In the email from the district, a SACS Education Advocate, will gain insight into every aspect of the district’s daily operations. For example, academics, student services, business operations, transportation, and food services.

Superintendent Ginder explained why this was created.

“So we can spread the word of what is really going on and what’s great and what’s happening,” Ginder said. “In schools, often a lot of rumor and I have always said rumors are more interesting than the truth so we going to try and get to the truth and help people see what their kids are doing.”

The application to be considered for the SACS Education Advocates Class of 2024 is open now until September 11. Those should be passionate and able to commit to all nine meeting dates. Further information about the topics and activities to be covered can be found here.

The Class of 2024 SACS Education Advocates will be announced in late September.