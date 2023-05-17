FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Two weeks ago, the Southwest Allen County school district school board introduced a new partnership to help coach and build a better community. During Southwest Allen County school districts board meeting Tuesday evening, the next steps for this partnership were discussed.

Dr. Park Ginder introduced RISE to Win a nonprofit that helps eliminate racial discrimination in the sports community. Dr. Andrew Mac Intosh, Chief Program Officer, Rise to Win was present at the school board meeting on May 3, where the organization was introduced to the board.

A spokesperson for the district told WANE 15 Wednesday that, “I know Dr. Ginder will sit down with our local media when a plan is finalized/approved.”

The board will vote on this new partnership on June 6.