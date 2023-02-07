FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — At Tuesday’s school board meeting, Southwest Allen County Schools (SACS) listened to possible solutions to improve transportation services within the district.

Among the solutions included a possible change from SACS’ current two-tier transportation model to a new three-tier system, which would stagger the elementary, middle and high school start and end times.

SACS cited “severe” staffing shortages and increased expenses within its transportation services as reasons the district started exploring the changes.

The school board did not make a decision Tuesday, and SACS said families will be able to comment on the three-tier transportation model later in February.

Multiple examples of the adjusted times and groupings shared at Tuesday’s meeting can be found on SACS’ website.