ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — As Southwest Allen County Schools (SACS) continues to sort out its transportation issues, some of the district’s bus routes will be temporarily affected by the issues.

SACS Superintendent Park Ginder told WANE 15 that three bus routes will be canceled just for Wednesday.

Ginder also said SACS parents should look for text and email notifications regarding changes to transportation.

Along with having to adjust to new school schedules, SACS is also dealing with a lack of bus drivers.

However, Ginder told WANE 15 the district hopes to hire new drivers as early as Friday or next week at the latest.

The district told WANE 15 in early August that they need 10 bus drivers to fill their shortage gap.