ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A budget hearing at Tuesday’s Southwest Allen County Schools’ board meeting revealed next year’s budget will remain largely unchanged.

There will be a slight increase due to staff salary increases. Teacher salaries are currently in negotiation.

SACS Director of Business Mark Snyder said once that pay raise is solidified, other staff salary increases will most likely occur in December or January.

It was also announced that the district’s tax rate is actually decreasing. This year’s overall rate was 0.8111 and next year’s is estimated to be 0.7687.

“Because our actual revenue coming in is about the same or even a little bit more, and our assessed evaluation increased more than what we’re asking for in additional revenue, that makes the tax rate drop,” Snyder said.

The budget will be up for adoption at the next hearing Oct. 24.