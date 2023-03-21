FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — In a unanimous vote, the Southwest Allen County Schools (SACS) school board determined a new schedule for all SACS schools starting with the 2023-2024 school year.

Starting next school year, SACS schools will operate on the following start and stop times:

Currently, SACS schools operate on the following start and stop times:

Woodside Middle School 7:30 AM 2:15 PM Summit Middle School 7:35 AM 2:20 PM Homestead High School 7:45 AM 2:35 PM All Elementary 9:00 AM 3:30 PM

In February, SACS cited “severe” staffing shortages and increased expenses within its transportation services as reasons the district had started looking at possible changes.

SACS Director of Transportation Michael Martin said the new schedules allow SACS to distribute its 41 district buses more efficiently.

“I’m doing everything we can to make sure that the transition is smooth,” Martin said.

The district received hundreds of feedback forms from SACS parents before making its decision.