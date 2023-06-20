FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Tuesday, Southwest Allen County Schools (SACS) approved a resolution to both provide a pay raise to district bus drivers and change how they are paid.

The SACS school board unanimously voted to approve the resolution, which would start paying bus drivers an hourly wage instead of on a “per route” basis.

Previously, SACS had the “per route” pay alongside a mileage rate and pay raises based on how long a bus driver had been at SACS.

SACS Director of Transportation Mike Martin told WANE 15 in early June that the resolution SACS approved is the fairest option for bus drivers due to the school district moving to a three-tier start time system.

The resolution also provided a pay raise of sorts for the bus drivers, who will now be making a “competitive rate” of $21 an hour, according to SACS.

SACS said it plans to “aggressively” recruit bus drivers now that the hourly rate system has been approved.