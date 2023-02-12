FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- The Southwest Allen County School District shared a message with SACS families regarding the viral post of a Homestead student in blackface and the events that followed, Sunday evening.

In the video, Superintendent Park Ginder spoke on the steps forward that the district is going to take. Ginder also explained over the past few days he has reached out to many local organizations and city leaders to improve “cultural competency throughout our district.”

Ginder goes on to share that SACS will continue to work closely with local law enforcement to ensure the safety of each student.

