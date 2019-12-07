S.R. 930/Coliseum Boulevard set for overnight closures

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Indiana Department of Transportation plans to close S.R. 930/Coliseum Boulevard, in both directions, overnight next week.

Drivers can expect all lanes of S.R. 930/Coliseum Boulevard to be closed overnight beginning Monday, Dec. 9, between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. Contractors will close the road in both directions between Anthony Boulevard and Crescent Avenue.

According to INDOT, contractors will work on the pedestrian bridge between Purdue-Fort Wayne and Ivy Tech during that time.

Overnight closures are expected throughout the week, and are scheduled to be completed by Saturday, Dec. 14, at 6 a.m., weather permitting.

Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes while work is taking place.