HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WANE) — Firefighters were at the scene of a fire in rural Huntertown that left a home severely damaged Tuesday afternoon.

Crews were spotted at a home in the 4700 block of McComb Road, which is just northeast of Huntertown.

Robert Boren, deputy chief of the Huntertown Fire Department, said the fire happened just after 3:00 p.m., and the first firefighters at the scene found heavy smoke billowing throughout the whole house along with flames at the back of the house.

Boren said crews ran into a few minor issues, such as limited water supply due to the fire happening in a rural area, but crews were still able to work effectively and put out the fire in approximately 40 minutes.

All three floors of the house suffered “extensive damage,” Boren said, including “extreme” smoke damage along with water damage.

Everyone inside the home self-evacuated before firefighters arrived, and nobody suffered injuries in the fire, Boren said.

Authorities are unsure what started the fire, but investigators with the Huntertown Fire Department are still investigating the scene.