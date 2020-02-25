Ruoff to sponsor Fernando Alonso’s Indianapolis 500 car

Fernando Alonso, of Spain, prepares to drive during practice for the Indianapolis 500 IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Ruoff Mortgage will again sponsor an Indianapolis 500 car.

The Fort Wayne-based mortgage company will be the title sponsor of Fernando Alonso’s No. 66 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet. The 104th Indianapolis 500 will be held Sunday, May 24.

Ruoff was the title sponsor of Takuma Sato’s car that won the 2017 Indianapolis 500.

Alonso is a two-time Formula 1 world champion, and a World Endurance champion. He’s won the 24 Hours of Le Mans twice, and won the 24 Hours of Daytona. A 500 win would give him motorsport’s prestigious Triple Crown.

“We are beyond thrilled to sponsor such a world-class and respected driver and to partner with Arrow McLaren SP this year,” said Ruoff CEO Mark Music. “We hope Fernando takes home the coveted Triple Crown of Motorsport in the Ruoff Mortgage car at this year’s Indy 500. It’s going to be a very exciting race.”

Added Alonso: “I am a racer and the Indy 500 is the greatest race in the world. I love the incredible fans who make it so special for all of us drivers and make me want to come back. I have maximum respect for this race and everyone who competes in it and all I want to do is race against them and give my best, as always.”