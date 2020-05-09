Runners honor fallen Indiana heroes despite pandemic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) -Honoring fallen veterans, that was the goal for the 6th annual Run for the Fallen relay tribute.

And that continued despite the pandemic. In previous years, participants would run from Fort Wayne to Indianapolis over a course of three days. Now with COVID-19, the runners had to adapt to the restrictions and get creative.

“We’re here locally in Fort Wayne, just doing a small version of that,” said Sam Hartman, one of the local organizers. “We are running a loop around Promenade Park coming back here at the fire and police memorial and reading the names here.”

Like previous years, during the run at each mile marker the names of the fallen servicemen and servicewomen were read off and their sacrifice was honored with a salute. Usually family members are present, but with social distancing they couldn’t be in attendance this year.

“We’re going to be putting together a video for all of the families that we are honoring and all of the hero’s that we are honoring,” said Hartman.

The soldiers whose names were read off were soldiers who have died since the war on terror began, this ties to how the run was created

“It spurred from a father who lost his son in the war on terror,” said Hartman. “He felt like his son’s sacrifice was in vain and what we are here doing is just honoring that sacrifice making sure those families know that their son or daughter’s sacrifice is not in vein.”

Back in 2005, George Anthony Lutz George Anthony Lutz II (Tony) was killed by a sniper’s bullet while he was on patrol in Fallujah, Iraq. Months after Tony’s funeral his father visited other families who had lost love ones in the Iraq war. Tony’s father searched to see if there was a universally recognized symbol that acknowledges the American servicemen and servicewomen who never made it home. After not finding anything, the Honor and Remember Flag was created.

