PLEASANT LAKE, Ind. — Saturday was a freight day to ride on the Indiana Rail Experience as Rudy’s Rolling Smoke event featured a one-of-a-kind cigar-friendly train.

The ride offered passengers the opportunity to experience a vintage train while conversing over their love of all things cigar. The tickets offered riders cigars, snacks, drinks, lunch, and even a bottle of their preferred spirits.

Smoking was even permitted inside designated cars to bring passengers back in time. The all aboard event lasted from 11 am to 6:30 pm taking off from Pleasant Lake and traveling all over Indiana.