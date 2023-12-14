FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne is set to get yet another new roundabout – and this one will result in the extension of Leesburg Road and a new stop light along West Jefferson Boulevard near Swinney Park.

Map shows plans for roundabout to improve traffic on Jefferson Boulevard

City officials are planning to put a roundabout at the intersection of Leesburg Road and Main Street near the American Legion Post #499 and about a block or so down from where Leesburg intersects with Montclair Avenue on the city’s southwest side.

Leesburg Road will then be extended down past SweetCars and end at an intersection with Jefferson Boulevard.

“This should significantly reduce traffic accidents and injuries,” said Patrick Zaharako, city engineer for the City of Fort Wayne.

What looks like a public road currently exists right by SweetCars, and technically it does wind past the business and a D.O. McComb & Sons Tribute Center to Main Street, but technically that is a private drive and will be replaced, according to city officials.

“It’ll be a three-lane road with north and southbound lanes and a center turn lane,” Zaharako said. “The three-prong intersection that is at Main and Leesberg will become a four-prong roundabout.”

The planned stoplight on Jefferson Boulevard and Leesburg Road

As part of the project, officials plan to widen that drive and add sidewalks along each side. In designs already sketched out, that road is being called Leesburg Extended, and it will include a stop light on Jefferson Boulevard right in front of SweetCars.

The roundabout will also result in the removal of an unused railroad bridge that goes over Main Street nearby.

The bridge that will be removed later this winter in preparation for the completion of the project.

While the department is still in the planning phase, the bridge will be removed later this winter.

“We’re at about 60% done with the design phase,” Zaharako said. “The majority of construction can happen in 2025 and we anticipate, hopefully, wrapping up the project in total by spring/early summer 2026.”

A final note is that the current “left turn action” that you can currently make from West Jefferson onto Main Street between Bootleggers Saloon and M & B Auto Sales will no longer exist when construction is complete.

A rendering showing Jefferson Blvd. without a left hand turn lane into Main Street and a new medium blocking a left turn.

City officials say that this is another dangerous intersection and that directing drivers to use the new, controlled intersection of Leesburg and Jefferson will make for a safer environment instead of turning left directly from Jefferson to Main.