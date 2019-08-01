Roundabout planned as part of Goshen Ave. improvement project

Rendering of the new Goshen Avenue roundabout planned for the Five Points intersection. (City of Fort Wayne and DLZ)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Goshen Avenue is about to get a makeover that will change both the way it looks and the way traffic moves through the area.

City officials will break ground on Phase I of the Goshen Corridor Improvement Project Thursday morning. They’ll gather at the Five Points intersection at Goshen Avenue, Sherman Boulevard, and Lillian Avenue, just north of State Boulevard.

For years, the intersection has caused confusion and led to crashes as drivers tried to navigate the five entry points and traffic signals. City officials and engineers believe a roundabout will help alleviate those issues, while also helping traffic move more smoothly.

The roundabout is just one aspect of the multi-year project along Goshen Avenue that will extend from State Boulevard to Cambridge Boulevard.

Other improvements include sidewalk and curb ramp repairs, the addition of new sidewalks and ADA approved curb ramps, and improved drainage. The project will also add new street lights, landscaping, and improved signals at intersections along the route.











It’s all part of the City of Fort Wayne’s record $31 million investment in neighborhood transportation improvements for 2019. The Goshen Corridor project is one of 190 neighborhood projects planned throughout the next year.

In all, the Goshen Avenue improvements are expected to cost about $5.2 million.

Developers hope to be finished by October 2020, according to the City of Fort Wayne’s website.

In the meantime, the city is pleading with drivers and residents in the area to not move construction barricades or drive over concrete that is curing.

Officials are also warning residents that they might not have access to their driveways while work is being done on sections of their street. People are asked to park away from construction and do not block traffic lanes while work is done by their homes.

For trash and recycling collection, impacted residents should place their containers near the curb, away from construction barricades, which might require them to move across the street or at the end of a cul-de-sac. For more information about garbage collection, call 311.

Public Works staff members have been meeting with neighborhood associations that will be impacted during construction. Many residents have been given the opportunity to view work zones, meet the contractors, and ask questions about work being done in their neighborhoods.

For additional questions or concerns about how the construction could impact you, call the Division of Public Works at 311 or 260-427-8311.