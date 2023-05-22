FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Coffee, beer and pizza all under one roof, ‘Rough Draft Co.’ opened their doors two weeks ago in the Bloomingdale neighborhood. ‘Rough Draft’ offers a wide range of locally owned beers on tap.

Wane 15 caught up with one of the owners of ‘Rough Draft’ Kyle Snodgrass about the space, unique style, and what the goal of the taproom is. Snodgrass co-owns ‘Rough Draft’ with his wife, Kaylie.

‘Rough Draft’ is located at 1833 N. Wells Street and they are closed Monday and Tuesday but open Wednesday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. then Sunday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

More information about ‘Rough Draft’ is here.