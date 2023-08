FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Football and fashion are being stitched together in Vera Bradley’s newest collection.

Just in time for the season, the National Football League is partnering with the retailer to launch accessories that are perfect for tailgating before the game or a new everyday bag that showcases your favorite team.

There are currently 20 teams in the collection featuring backpacks, car totes, coolers and more. Check out the collection on Vera Bradley’s website.