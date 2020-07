ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The southbound lanes of Maysville Rd have reopened after a rollover crash closed them near I-469.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department responded to an area of SR 37, near I-469 and the Chapel Ridge Shopping Center, around 6:45 p.m. Thursday on reports of a crash with a party pinned.

Officers were able to free the vehicle occupants, though it’s not clear if they sustained any injuries.