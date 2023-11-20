ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) A rolling slowdown is scheduled for a stretch of I-69 in Steuben County this week.

On Tuesday, November 21, the rolling slowdown will take place in both directions of I-69 between mile markers 343 and 353. NIPSCO crews will be performing utility line work across all lanes of I-69 at mile marker 348. The slowdown is expected to take no longer than 20 minutes and will take place between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. on Wednesday, November 22.

INDOT encourages drivers to consider worker safety by slowing down, using extra caution and driving distraction-free when travelling in and around all work zones. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.