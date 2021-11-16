Rokita among 12 state AGs to file lawsuit against vaccine mandate for health care workers

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has filed an additional lawsuit aimed at halting President Biden’s executive order that would require COVID-19 vaccinations for certain health care workers.

The lawsuit, which was filed along with 12 other state attorneys general, targets a Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) rule that requires vaccinations for all health care workers at facilities participating in Medicare or Medicaid.

This is the third lawsuit filed by Rokita’s office that targets the Biden Administration’s vaccination mandates. The first, filed Nov. 4, challenged a rule that required vaccination for everyone working for federal contractors, including some state entities.

A second lawsuit was filed a day later, which challenged an Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) rule that would require employees with 100 or more workers to be vaccinated or produce weekly negative COVID-19 tests). An appeals court has granted an emergency stay of this mandate, citing potential “grave statutory and constitutional issues” raised by the plaintiffs.