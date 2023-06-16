FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On June 29, Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo will host a new summer music series aimed toward adults.

The music series, dubbed “Rock & Roar,” will feature local bands playing in the Australian Adventure area of the zoo.

The events are only available to people ages 21 and over, and customers can also buy craft beer from Hop River Brewing Company and walk around portions of the zoo.

Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo will host four Rock & Roar events from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. throughout the 2023 season:

June 29 – Casual Friday

July 13 – Decade Divide

July 27 – Debutants

August 10 – JacksonVibe

Those who either own zoo memberships or purchase tickets beforehand can do so for $20, or those who are interested in going can get tickets for $25 the day of the event.