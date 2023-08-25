FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 1970s rock band filmed two music videos Thursday at popular spots in Fort Wayne.

At boutique hotel The Bradley and on a rooftop at Electric Works, The Guess Who visited the Summit City to film videos for two new songs, Pursuit of No Regret and Across The Line, for their latest album Plein D’Amour. The group is perhaps most well-known for the 1970 album American Woman.

The Canadian band teamed up with local producer George Johnson, who has worked with the group in the past on several videos, including “Haunted”, which won an Emmy.

In an interview with WANE 15, lead vocalist D-Sharp said, “I love Fort Wayne. I love it here, I love the people, I love the state.”

The Guess Who is on tour this year in cities around the United States, making stops in Evansville and Elkhart in November.