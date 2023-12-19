FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A road roller tipped over on North Clinton Street Tuesday night caused traffic delays in the area.

A Caterpillar road roller with one wheel missing could be seen laying on its side near the intersection of North Clinton Street and Jacobs Avenue as police investigated the scene.

Crews were seen pouring oil-absorbent material on the road to clean up a large amount of fluids that spilled onto the road.

The crash brought traffic on North Clinton Street — a one-way street in that area — to one lane while crews worked to clean up the scene.

It is not known if the road roller was in operation before the crash or being transported by another vehicle, nor is it known if anyone suffered injuries in the crash.