Road repairs on U.S. 30 in Allen County begin Monday, expect lane closure

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Road repairs for a stretch of U.S. 30 in Allen County are scheduled to begin Monday.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says that U.S. 30 eastbound, between Lincoln Highway East and the Ohio State Line, is scheduled for lane restrictions, weather permitting.

INDOT maintenance crews will reduce the road to one lane to perform road repairs.

The work is expected to be complete by late afternoon Wednesday, Aug. 21, weather permitting.

