LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — No one was cracking yolks after a man was arrested after a road rage incident.

Indiana State Police state that they received a call on Friday, June 30 at around 6:00 p.m. on southbound I-65. As a man reportedly threw an egg and then pointed a firearm at another vehicle during a road incident.

According to the press release, the victim gave operators a thorough description of the car and driver. Trooper Beers then pulled over the suspect as they were exiting.

Trooper Beers noted a carton of eggs, with one missing in the passenger seat. Along with a firearm in the driver’s possession.

Another Trooper responded to the victim’s car and noted eggs all over the inside of the vehicle. There were also two young children, under the age of five.

The suspect, sixty-five-year-old Paul Mihalich was taken into custody on preliminary charges of Imitation with a Firearm, a Level 5 Felony; Pointing a Firearm, a Level 6 Felony; and Criminal Mischief, a Class B Misdemeanor.

With summer heating up and traffic increasing due to construction zones, the Indiana State Police encourages anyone that experiences road rage while driving to take a deep breath and don’t make a rash decision that could not only affect you being charged with a crime but an innocent person, even a child, being potentially harmed by your decision to act, rather than not to act.