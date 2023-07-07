FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — For those who either enjoy nature or just want to escape the bustling crowds at the Three Rivers Festival (TRF), the River Excursions event may be the perfect answer.

River Excursions offer a 20-25 minute educational tour where guides take TRF guests along Fort Wayne’s rivers free of charge.

Guests can learn about the river system, the history of the area and prominent points of interest along the river, according to TRF.

Dan Wire, local river advocate, said River Excursions offer 120 years worth of history along with what is happening along the riverfront now.

“There is a lot that they can learn,” Wire said.

TRF will only host River Excursions for the first three days of the festival:

Friday, July 7: 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 8: 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, July 9: 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

This year’s festival runs from July 7 to July 15.