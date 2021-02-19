Rise in liver disease due to unhealthy pandemic coping mechanisms

FORT WAYNE, (Ind.) WANE – Whether it be the loss of a loved one, unemployment, or juggling family responsibilities while working from home, many Americans are dealing with the weight of the pandemic.

More people are turning to unhealthy habits such as overeating and binge drinking as coping mechanisms.

While these habits have become normalized during the pandemic, this has caused a rise in liver disease. Doctors are concerned with this attitude change in their patients.

Wane 15’s Angie Trindade spoke with Dr. Ryan Singerman of Parkview Regional Health who runs the hospital’s weight management program.

He says the monotony and easy access to snacks and alcohol while working from home has contributed to the rise of liver disease.

Women are more susceptible to fatty liver disease caused by excess body weight, but everyone can develop this.

Dr. Singerman says that if you’re concerned with your liver health or need help with weight management, reach out to your physician.

He also says that taking care of your mental health during the pandemic will help change unhealthy coping mechanisms. It’s not too late to take charge of your health.