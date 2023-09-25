KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Kosciusko County officers are investigating what led to a motorcycle crash that killed the rider Sunday night.

Shortly after 8 p.m., emergency crews responded to the crash on North SR 19, north of W SR 10. Investigators determined a motorcycle was southbound on the road and went off-road for an unknown reason. The motorcycle went into a ditch and hit an embankment of a driveway, causing the rider to be thrown from the bike, police determined.

The rider, identified as 24-year-old Colton Brock of Argos, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Kosciusko County Coroner’s Office.

The crash is still under investigation.