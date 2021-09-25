‘Ride for the Resilient’ with FW22 bikers to support veterans

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Friends of the FW22 geared up Saturday for ‘Ride for the Resilient’, a motorcycle event that supports veterans suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and Traumatic Brain Injury.

Bikers started at Harley-Davidson of Fort Wayne to participate in a dice run with a cash prize. There was a food stop at Hoosier Box/Ambrosia.

Hillbilly Casino rocked on in the afternoon.

Ride for the Resilient shirts were available for purchase, as well as a free patch and keg beer for riders on a first-come first-serve basis.

“Fort Wayne 22, Inc., a 501(c)3 non-profit, is organized to facilitate community involvement in the support and assistance of veterans suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) while simultaneously educating on suicide prevention and mental illness.

The organization was established in June 2014 by two area Marines, Jarred White and Tyler Egbert, in response to the Veteran suicide epidemic. Both men felt compelled to take action and promote change within their local communities by creating an annual event representing the 22-plus veterans that take their own lives everyday due to unresolved mental health ailments,” says the FW22 website.