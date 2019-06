Among planes flown into Fort Wayne ahead of the Air Show, a 75-year-old B-17 WWII bomber.

Texas Raiders is one of only nine in operation that flew missions over Germany and France.

WANE 15 News was invited to ride along in the aircraft Friday. The video above shares the story of the plane and how it’s used today. Below, you can experience the ride as WANE 15’s Chris Darby did.