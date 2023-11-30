CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — Richard Allen, the man accused of killing Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi in 2017, disagrees with Judge Fran Gull and Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita’s reasoning to have his petition thrown out of the state’s highest court.

Attorneys arguing the Indiana Supreme Court case previously filed a writ of mandamus with the Indiana Supreme Court petitioning that Gull be removed from the high-profile Delphi murders case and that Allen’s original defense team of Bradley Rozzi and Andrew Baldwin be reinstated. Gull removed the lawyers from the case in October after sensitive crime scene evidence was leaked online. The leak was due to a former coworker of Baldwin’s taking photographs of evidence photos which Baldwin had laid out in a conference room in his law office.

Andrew Baldwin (L), Richard Allen (C), Bradley Rozzi (R)

Gull called the attorneys “grossly negligent” in her reasoning for removing them from the case and argued that removing them was in the best interest of Allen since he is entitled to a competent defense team.

Rokita weighed in on the matter on Monday, echoing the same reasoning as Gull, when he wrote to the Indiana Supreme Court and advised the high court to throw out the writ filed on behalf of Allen. Both Rokita and Gull said that a writ is an inappropriate legal avenue for pursuing the goal of removing a judge or reinstating a defense team. Both Gull and Rokita said Allen and his lawyers should pursue these goals through the appellate process, not through filing a writ.

“A writ is inappropriate because Allen has a remedy through the appellate process: he can file his motion for change of judge, and if denied, he can appeal that decision,” Rokita wrote.

On Thursday, lawyers arguing the Indiana Supreme Court case filed a response and disagreed with both Rokita and Gull’s reasoning.

“This writ is the only remedy,” the lawyers wrote in their response to the Indiana Supreme Court. “An appeal is inadequate.”

Allen’s attorneys argued that Allen seeks a speedy trial to be held in January — his original trial date — and wishes Baldwin and Rozzi to represent him. The attorneys argued a writ and a decision from the Indiana Supreme Court is the only way to pursue this outcome, not an appeal, since a direct appeal would mean going to trial first. Currently, Gull has moved the trial to October 2024.

The removal of Rozzi and Baldwin was also called “unlawful” by the lawyers who argued that Gull had an “absolute duty to refrain from severing the attorney-client relationship.” The lawyers cited only two situations where a trial court can remove an attorney the client wishes to have represent them: when the attorney isn’t a member of the state bar or when the attorney has a conflict of interest.

Gull and Rokita previously argued that a court is within its right to remove attorneys from representing a defendant if the attorneys are found to be grossly incompetent and compromising the defense. In removing Rozzi and Baldwin, Gull even argued she was assisting Allen by ensuring he had competent representation.

Rokita also previously argued in his response that Rozzi and Baldwin could have a conflict of interest with the case, another example that could cause them to be removed. Rokita cited the investigation into the leak as a potential conflict of interest.

Allen’s attorneys said Gull acted on “subjective opinion” in removing Rozzi and Baldwin, however. Pointing to the evidence leak from Baldwin’s office, the attorneys said Baldwin was a victim of a crime and said these events “in no way affected the quality of representation Attorneys Baldwin and Rozzi provided.”

The attorneys also argued that the evidence leak “did not disrupt their trial strategy.” But transcripts from an October hearing with Gull, Rozzi and Baldwin and Prosecutor Nicolas McLeland revealed how the prosecutor lamented the fact that he’d spent 17 days investigating the leak instead of preparing for the murder trial.

In conclusion, Allen’s attorneys continued to push that a writ was the proper legal avenue for their petition since it is the only way for Baldwin and Rozzi to be reinstated in time to hold Allen’s trial within 70 days of the writ filing, instead of the trial moving to October 2024.

The Indiana Supreme Court has not yet filed a decision on the matter.