Reward offered after string of northern Indiana barn arsons

GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — A reward is being offered as investigators try to find whoever has set at least a dozen barn fires at northern Indiana farms this year.

The Farm Bureau groups in Elkhart, Kosciusko, St. Joseph and Marshall counties created a $10,000 reward fund seeking information for police that can lead to criminal convictions in the fires.

Police have reported eight barn fires in Elkhart County alone, with the two most recent happening Oct. 4. Those fires have destroyed the buildings, along with equipment, hay and livestock.