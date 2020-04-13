Retirement community says employee tested positive for COVID-19

The following is a notice posted to The Cedars’ website, dated March 31, 2020:

The Cedars is sad to announce that one of its employees has tested positive for COVID-19. The employee has been off work since showing any signs and symptoms of COVID-19. Additionally, other employees have been in quarantine due to contact with this employee. The employee, however, was not in contact with residents during the infectious period. We have and will continue to work with the Allen County Board of Health as well as the Indiana State Department of Health. We are following guidelines from the CDC, ISDH, and Allen County BOH. We are taking measures to protect our employees and residents, including instructions on hand hygiene and the wearing of masks as instructed by the organizations noted above. Masks have been provided to employees, and we continue to monitor the government organizations and follow their lead in this crisis. The safety of residents and employees of The Cedars continues to be our highest priority. We continue to keep all of our residents, families, and employees in our thoughts and prayers.