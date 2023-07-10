NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. (WANE) — A retired Elkhart schoolteacher gave, as a bequest, $1.5M to Manchester University, her alma mater.

Alice R. Dentler, who died in January at the age of 95, was an elementary school teacher for 30 years in Elkhart Community Schools, especially focusing her attention on the children who had their own struggles said a close friend of Dentler.

“Alice Dentler was a hero, a quiet hero. She was a regular contributor to Manchester over the years, but she never let on that she planned such a large bequest,” said Melanie Harmon, Manchester Universities Vice President for Advancement.

According to the Elkhart County Historical Museum Records, Dentler grew up in Mottvill, Michigan graduating from Bristol High School in 1946. After graduation Dentler lived in Elkhart, working as a clerk at Miles Laboratories. She attended Manchester University, formerly known as Manchester College in 1953 with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education. She taught at Samuel Strong until she retired in 1985.

“Receiving an unexpected and unrestricted realized bequest is always an exciting day in the office. We are overwhelmed with gratitude,” said Harmon.

