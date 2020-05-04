Retailers hope resumed foot traffic resurrects sales quickly

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Retail shop owners are feeling joyful Monday as Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has allowed them to open up their stores to foot traffic at 50% capacity. The day marked the start of Stage 2 of Holcomb’s “Back on Track” plan for the state.

During the shut downs of the coronavirus pandemic, American Mattress, Phil’s Hobby Shop, and Christopher James Menswear all lost over half their sales.

Christopher James lost 85 percent of sales, but they’re ready for the return of foot traffic.

“It was great to have my staff back,” said owner Chris Lambert. “I’ve missed seeing them. Customers come in and they’re excited to be back and we’re happy to be here and we’re taking all the precautions that we can.”

They have masks available for his workers and customers. They also have deep cleaned the store.

Phil’s Hobby Shop is following CDC guidelines as far as cleaning, social distancing, and the like. They are allowing customers to browse their store in person, but are limiting the number of customers in the store at one time.

Owner Paris McFarthing said they even had to close one of their two branches, the one at 3112 N Clinton St. They are now having to re-strategize after just changing strategies two months ago due to the pandemic.

“It’s good to get back to some sort of normalcy,” he said. “It comes just as you kind of adjusted to the new normal of helping customers one-on-one or restricting the flow of traffic. You’re just in for a new adjustment period. So we’re adjusting to adjusting.”

American Mattress will be putting a plastic microfiber covering on all their display mattresses to give customers more comfort to lay on them as they consider a purchase. There is a concern, though.

“If you were to lay on that bed you’re not going to get the true feeling of that bed because it’s wrapped in plastic,” said Tony Klein, manager of the branch at at 4916 Illinois Rd. “That’s one of those things where it’s going to be an ebb and flow of how well that’s going to work, but we got to take the precautions to keep people safe.”

Retail stores can open at full capacity during stage four of Holcomb’s plan on June 14.