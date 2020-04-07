Retail businesses adjust to having no foot traffic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s directives for businesses tighten, local places are having to readjust quickly. He ordered retail businesses to close to foot traffic Monday. Only places that provide necessities of life can remain open under certain conditions.

Retail businesses that provide necessities of life, such as grocery stores, may remain open, but should limit the number of customers in the establishment at any given time; implement hours for elderly and other vulnerable populations, as well as limit hours of operation to restock and clean; and comply with social distancing and sanitation to protect employees and the public.

Businesses in Northeast Indiana are changing their business models, accordingly.

Starting Tuesday, Antonuccio’s Italian Market on the south side of Fort Wayne will be closed to walk-in customers. They ask that you call ahead and they’ll happily walk you through your shopping over the phone. They’ll then get your groceries together for pick up.

House to Home, a downtown decor store, is offering free local delivery. Customers can see what’s available on their website or various social media profiles.

Habitat for Humanity’s Restore is also adjusting their business model to line up with the governor’s order. The home improvement store on Lima Rd. established a no contact pick up model Tuesday.

“You can shop online, pay online, and then you come to our pick up door,” explained business development manager Mara Kessler. “Then you can call the number on the drawboard outside and then your items will be out here. Then all loading and things of that nature will be done by the customer.”

She said all the changes are in the name of public safety.

“We’re very community focused,” she said. “We just want everyone to stay as safe as possible, while still providing employment for our employees and then serving the community.”

Visit our story from Monday for full details on the governor’s executive order.