INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — The results are in for the 2023 ISSMA State Finals for high school marching bands around Indiana. Congratulations to our Fort Wayne schools and surrounding bands that placed!

CLASS A

5th — Homestead High School

7th — Carroll High School

CLASS B

8th — North Side High School

CLASS C

6th — Garrett High School

7th — Angola High School

8th — Concordia Lutheran High School

CLASS D

4th — Adams Central High School