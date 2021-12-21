Restrictions on sexually oriented businesses once again upheld by City Council

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two weeks after a push to remove some restrictions on sexually oriented businesses, Fort Wayne City Council once again failed to remove the partial repeal.

After City Council decided to uphold the restrictions on Dec. 7, a motion by Councilman Jason Arp (R-4th District) was approved to table the final vote until Dec. 21

Tuesday night’s vote was the same as it was two weeks ago. Jason Arp, Michelle Chambers, Sharon Tucker and Glynn Hines voted “yes” to remove those restrictions. Tom Didier, Tom Freistroffer, Paul Ensley, Russ Jehl, and Geoff Paddock voted “no.”

The Sexually Oriented Business Ordinance passed back in 2019 and added restrictions such as: no employee, or any other person shall be in the state of nudity while in an establishment, that no employee should appear semi-nude in a sexually oriented business, and workers must remain six feet away from patrons.

Councilman Arp drafted the ordinance to repeal some of the restrictions.