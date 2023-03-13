FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Local furniture bank Mustard Seed is partnering with Three Rivers Federal Credit Union this week for a special 3-day donation drive. Mustard Seed is inviting the community to help them “restock the seed.”

Mustard Seed said due to limited staffing, it had limited truck pick-ups since the fall. This special drive will allow donations at the drop-off location on Illinois Road, plus pre-scheduled truck pick-ups will be offered. You can reserve a pick-up spot for Friday and Saturday. To schedule a pick-up, you can call 260-471-5802 X 103 and leave a message.

The hours for the drive are:

Thursday, March 16, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Friday, March 17, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday, March 18, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Mustard Seed asks all donations be clean, in working order, and free of any rips, tears, stains, animal hair, and cigarette burns. Items can be declined. It also asks that no items be left outside in the elements. For more information on what’s accepted and about Mustard Seed, click here.

