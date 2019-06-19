Restaurant hosting summer jazz performances every Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Live jazz music and signature cocktails will make Wednesdays wonderful at The Club Room at the Clyde. The restaurant is hosting Summer Jazz Sessions on Wednesday nights throughout the summer.

Every Wednesday from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., customers will be able to enjoy live music from The Alicia Pyle Quartet & Friends, drinks, and a unique dining menu in an intimate setting.

“We are thrilled to be entertaining the community in such a fabulous venue,” said Alicia Pyle. “I love being able to showcase my friends and share their talents in a way that helps make Fort Wayne such a great place to live, work, and play. By inviting a special guest to be with us each week, every performance will be unique, fresh, and fun.”

The free Summer Jazz Sessions begin June 26 and continue every Wednesday through August 28. Since opening in March, The Clubroom at The Clyde has seen multiple musical acts take the stage.

“This is an exciting opportunity for us to highlight local musicians and offer something extra to our customers,” said The Clyde Executive Director Gregg Coyle. “The sound system and the stage are designed to provide an outstanding experience for both the audience and the performers. It’s perfect not just for these weekly jazz nights but also for private rentals and community gatherings.”