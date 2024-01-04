FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — In the aftermath of Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control (FWACC) receiving 10 abandoned puppies Wednesday morning, the shelter is reminding people to utilize the agency’s resources instead of abandoning animals.

“We want to help you keep your pet, but we also want to help you if you can no longer have your pet for whatever reason,” said FWACC Director Amy-Jo Sites. “The resources are there, [but] you just got to ask.”

In Indiana, someone who “recklessly, knowingly or intentionally abandons or neglects” an animal commits a Class A misdemeanor.

After WANE 15 reported on the abandoned puppies Wednesday, many viewers responded to the story on Facebook questioning why officials were looking for the person who dropped off the puppies.

“Wow!!! I can’t believe that they are actually looking for this person who by all means did the right thing,” one Facebook user said.

“Why does anyone need information? They obviously did the right thing by bringing them there because they couldn’t take care of them,” another user commented.

Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control displays a sign outside the entrance to the shelter warning people not to abandon animals outside the shelter’s doors Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024.

While FWACC still acknowledged that what the person did is illegal, Sites said the shelter’s main goal was to educate people on how to properly rehome animals through FWACC.

“Our intent wasn’t to persecute the individual,” Sites said. “Our intent was to educate the public on how to properly surrender animals — whether they are strays or owned — and also to make sure we had all the puppies that were intended to be dropped off.”

In order to rehome a pet with FWACC, people must make an appointment where people will need to provide vet records, fill out paperwork and go through other processes before FWACC can determine what to do with the pet.

Before the current system, FWACC offered an after-hours drop box where people could deliver pets to a temporary kennel at the shelter and fill out some paperwork.

However, Sites said the old system caused many issues for FWACC and the animals involved.

“What we were finding is that of the 3,000-plus animals we would get a year through those depositories, people weren’t filling out that paperwork, and back then we didn’t really have a strong network when it came to other shelters that we could transfer animals to,” Sites said.

As a result, Sites said the shelter had to euthanize “healthy, adoptable” animals to make room for animals coming through the drop box.

Eventually, FWACC removed the drop box system shortly after Sites took over as FWACC’s director in 2016, which she said was something many shelters adopted in the early 2000s.

“We were way beyond the trend of closing down those depository doors,” Sites said.

With the current system, Sites said FWACC does not have to euthanize animals to provide space for other animals.

“Right now, we don’t euthanize for space. What we do euthanize for are extreme medical and behavior cases,” Sites said.

Sites also attributed not having to euthanize for space anymore to having strong relationships with foster families who can take animals and with other organizations such as Humane Fort Wayne.

She also recommended getting animals spayed or neutered so people can avoid having unwanted litters.

Regardless of a person’s situation, FWACC wants people to know that the shelter is ready to help people with their pets.

“They need to give us the opportunity to help them,” Sites said. “We have changed tremendously over the last decade as far as being more of a retention and resource center versus just the animal control ‘pound.’ That’s not our mentality [and] that’s not our goal.”

People wanting to rehome their animal can learn more about the process on FWACC’s website.