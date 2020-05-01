Women, 2 children safe after attic fire in Rudisill Blvd. home

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) — A home on Rudisill Boulevard was damaged Friday morning, but no one was hurt, following what officials suspect was an electrical fire.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department was called to 518 E. Rudisill Blvd. around 5:25 a.m. They arrived within a minute of the call, to find flames and smoke throughout the home’s attic and second floor.

Fire officials told WANE 15 a woman and her two children were able to safely evacuated before firefighters got there. The woman’s husband was at work at the time.

Fire crews used a saw to cut into the roof for ventilation and to get access to hot spots and any remaining flames. Rudisill Boulevard remains shut down completely in both directions as crews work.

The FWPD Battalion Chief told WANE 15 the fire appeared to be electrical in nature and likely originated in the home’s attic. An official cause is expected to be determined by an arson investigator.

Speaking to WANE 15 Friday, the fire Chief praised the department’s quick response time, noting Fire Station 1 is a few feet down the road from 518 E. Rudisill Blvd.

The fire Chief said his crew was also able to salvage some valuable items for the family.