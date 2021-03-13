Residents of New Haven fed up with trains blocking their path for extended periods

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – Drivers in the city of New Haven are getting fed up with trains blocking their path for extended periods of time. City Mayor Steven McMichael and representatives with railway company Norfolk Southern are seeking a solution for the network operation issues.

Drivers are complaining that for the past couple months they have experienced an increase or railway crossings being blocked by a stopped train and that the wait for the train to move on can take even upwards of an hour. The drivers say they either wait it out or turn around since the city has a lack of overpasses or underpasses for them to use to ease this issue.

The mayor’s office said they are working with Norfolk Southern on finding a possible solution and will continue to have open dialogue addressing the concerns of the City of New Haven and its residents. The City of New Haven has engaged local, county, state, and federal partners in this effort.

Norfolk Southern said the increase in crossings being blocked is systemwide, including within the city of New Haven.

“We are evaluating our operations and addressing issues,” said Derek Sublette of Norfolk Southern. “We look forward to implementing solutions where possible. We appreciate drivers’ patience in dealing with this situation.”

Mayor McMichael has also spoken publicly.

“I am appreciative of the support and partnership from the elected officials at the local, county, state, and federal level, partners that have helped us further the conversation with the railroad,” he said.

The City of New Havens asks that residents not call 911 to report blocked trains. Residents can help the city by reporting blocked tracks at https://www.fra.dot.gov/blockedcrossings/ and/or by calling Norfolk Southern at 800-635-5768.