FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Residents left the Fort Wayne Plan Commission’s meeting upset after hearing the vote in favor of Project Zodiac.

Monday, the Fort Wayne Plan Commission voted in favor of a recommendation for Project Zodiac, a more than 700-acre data center in the area of Adams Center and Tillman Road. All but 1 member, Karen Richards, voted in favor of moving forward with Project Zodiac following the community uproar over the project.

Allen County Commissioners will have a final vote sometime in the coming weeks. By Dec. 9 the land will officially be annexed by Fort Wayne, meaning Allen County Commissioners have until then to finalize the rezoning.

Pending vote by Allen County Commissioners, Project Zodiac could start construction on Dec. 9.